Ren (REN) Trading 12.5% Higher This Week

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $37.40 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can now be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Huobi Global, UEX and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.91 or 0.05992877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026637 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035823 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00119564 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001518 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, DDEX, IDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi Global, Binance, OKEx and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.