Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Renesas Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:RNECY)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.72, 3,071 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 15,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

