Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 15th (ALB, ARL, BNP, C, CNDT, CSGP, CUB, DAL, DAVA, DBAN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 15th:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $80.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €35.50 ($41.28) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €57.00 ($66.28) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $96.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $97.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $7.50 to $7.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $680.00 to $750.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $65.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) was given a €41.00 ($47.67) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €19.40 ($22.56) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) was given a €44.00 ($51.16) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $72.00 to $83.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €56.00 ($65.12) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $40.00 to $41.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $77.00 to $89.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $84.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $230.00 to $263.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $64.00 to $67.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $230.00 to $275.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $107.00 to $118.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) was given a €89.00 ($103.49) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) was given a €71.00 ($82.56) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $121.00 to $125.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price raised by Stephens from $121.00 to $128.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets to $119.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $47.00 to $50.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $113.00 to $125.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $105.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $190.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €10.20 ($11.86) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $85.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets to $83.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $160.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $151.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $142.00 to $147.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €700.00 ($813.95) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target raised by Imperial Capital from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €14.40 ($16.74) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €128.00 ($148.84) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €84.00 ($97.67) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €35.00 ($40.70) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets to $232.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets to $53.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

