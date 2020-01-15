Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($7.94) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($7.98). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($7.54) EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $70.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 3284.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALNY. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.28.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $118.44 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 444.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Barry E. Greene sold 58,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $5,301,580.87. Following the transaction, the president now owns 111,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,471.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marsha Fanucci sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,317 shares of company stock worth $15,059,651. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

