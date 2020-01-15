Resource America Inc. Has $5.50 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Resource America Inc. trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for 4.8% of Resource America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Resource America Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $2,375,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 35.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Bartlett acquired 14,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $260,147.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

