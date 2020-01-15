Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

RVLV opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. Revolve Group has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $250,234.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 2,354.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

