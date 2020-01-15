Ridgewood Investments LLC Boosts Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 327.3% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.55. 256,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,251. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52-week low of $64.59 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

MSM has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens set a $76.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

In related news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $597,057.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,329 shares of company stock worth $2,220,106. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

