Ridgewood Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.61. 166,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.12. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

