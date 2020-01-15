Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,137,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,344,000 after buying an additional 122,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,376,000 after acquiring an additional 124,090 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,888 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 68.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,847,000 after acquiring an additional 629,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 729,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,743,000 after acquiring an additional 46,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.83.

STZ stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.69. The company had a trading volume of 385,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.14 and a 1 year high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

