Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Monmouth R.E. Inv. comprises 0.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 14.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 95.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 96,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 22.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

NYSE:MNR remained flat at $$14.52 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 3.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $120,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,296.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,815 shares of company stock worth $278,924 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

