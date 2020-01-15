Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.4% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,150,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,468,352. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.