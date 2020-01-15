Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $872,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8,529.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 41.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,769 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $86,736,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 16,479.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 490,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after buying an additional 487,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,680,000 after buying an additional 479,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cfra lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $806,769.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,532,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.58. 907,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,439. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

