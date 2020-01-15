Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 805 Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Midland States Bancorp worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 63.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 687.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $693.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $69.06 million for the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 5,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $166,292.81. Also, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $272,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,622 shares of company stock worth $3,341,842. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

