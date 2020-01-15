Ridgewood Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,570,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,200,000 after buying an additional 55,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 1,843.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,300,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,718,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,190,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 77,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,419. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $61.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.37). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

