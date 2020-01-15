Ridgewood Investments LLC Trims Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,144 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in eBay by 15.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,410 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of eBay by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,250,837 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $49,408,000 after buying an additional 118,613 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 378,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,643. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen set a $36.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.73.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

