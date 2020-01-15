RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REDU. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the second quarter worth $389,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 115.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 52,822 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 119.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 117.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 238,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,392,000 after buying an additional 142,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

RISE Education Cayman stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.14. 202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. RISE Education Cayman has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.77.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. RISE Education Cayman had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $57.52 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

