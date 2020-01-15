Riverbridge Partners LLC Makes New $4.94 Million Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 39,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 194,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,526,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $128.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.83. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $105.71 and a 12-month high of $128.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6617 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

