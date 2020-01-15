Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Barclays

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $62.73. 34,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,456. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.69. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

