Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Rogers comprises approximately 4.3% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth $46,386,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $22,392,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth $18,284,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 803.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 77,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 42.8% in the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,716,000 after purchasing an additional 75,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

ROG traded down $5.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.25. 99,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,399. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average is $140.88. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $108.97 and a 12 month high of $206.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Rogers had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.