Roubaix Capital LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Roubaix Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,608 shares during the quarter. Hain Celestial Group accounts for about 2.7% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 341.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228,868 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after acquiring an additional 437,068 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7,224.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 26,657 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at $284,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 635,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,236. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

