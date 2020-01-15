Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vericel by 665.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vericel by 238,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $278,820.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Vericel stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 685,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,986. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. Vericel Corp has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $737.02 million, a P/E ratio of -121.43 and a beta of 2.67.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vericel Corp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

