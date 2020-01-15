Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $3.41 Million in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 207,264 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,000. CryoPort makes up about 3.3% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.58% of CryoPort as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,055 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CryoPort by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CryoPort by 58.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 52,915 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the second quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CryoPort by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,518 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,529,000 after buying an additional 135,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 135,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $1,998,532.80. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton bought 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $52,219.36. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,533. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 572,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a current ratio of 17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $689.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 0.79. CryoPort Inc has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $25.02.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 64.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CryoPort Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

