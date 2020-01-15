Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 6.0% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $88,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $80.74. The stock had a trading volume of 44,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,196. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $82.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.35.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

