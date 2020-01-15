Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. 257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.18. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $3.59.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

