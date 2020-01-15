Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. 257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.18. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $3.59.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit