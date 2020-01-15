Sabal Trust CO Makes New Investment in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 12.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM opened at $357.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $376.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.75.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.12%.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus raised their price target on Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.75.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.