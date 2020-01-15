Safe Haven (SHA) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Safe Haven has a market cap of $1.02 million and $10,499.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.17 or 0.02593856 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

