Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Short Interest Update

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 346,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAFM shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $138.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.91.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 44.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 441.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAFM traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.77. 499,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,071. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.04. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $111.29 and a 12 month high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.65 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.