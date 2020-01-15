Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $213.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.81.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,341. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.15.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The business had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,063,000 after acquiring an additional 42,263 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 458,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,621,000 after acquiring an additional 189,628 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 34.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $14,113,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.