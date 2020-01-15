Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $213.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.81.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,341. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.15.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The business had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,063,000 after acquiring an additional 42,263 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 458,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,621,000 after acquiring an additional 189,628 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 34.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $14,113,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Analyst Recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit