Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Short Interest Up 7.1% in December

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,600 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 543,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 1,145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 750.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Sasol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Sasol stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $19.99. 182,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,650. Sasol has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

