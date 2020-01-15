SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 612,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,683,000 after purchasing an additional 486,674 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in SBA Communications by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in SBA Communications by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 157,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.50. 351,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,402. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.90 and its 200 day moving average is $242.10. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $169.23 and a 52 week high of $270.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

