Scotiabank Boosts Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$30.50

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of PXT opened at C$23.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.28. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$17.60 and a 52 week high of C$25.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.84.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$363.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 2.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parex Resources news, Director Ronald Douglas Miller purchased 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.92 per share, with a total value of C$104,863.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,268,513.73. Also, Director Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total transaction of C$1,804,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$200,500. Insiders sold a total of 303,690 shares of company stock worth $6,494,878 in the last ninety days.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

