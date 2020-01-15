Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) Increases Dividend to GBX 14.35 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.35 ($0.19) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Scottish Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SCIN opened at GBX 831.75 ($10.94) on Wednesday. Scottish Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 8.76 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 810.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 819.90. The company has a current ratio of 16.80, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $614.79 million and a P/E ratio of -102.69.

About Scottish Investment Trust

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Dividend History for Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit