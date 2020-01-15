Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) Increases Dividend to GBX 14.35 Per Share

Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.35 ($0.19) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Scottish Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SCIN opened at GBX 831.75 ($10.94) on Wednesday. Scottish Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 8.76 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 810.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 819.90. The company has a current ratio of 16.80, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $614.79 million and a P/E ratio of -102.69.

About Scottish Investment Trust

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

