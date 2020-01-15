Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.52.

SMG stock opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $66.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.04). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $497.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,040,072.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,287. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

