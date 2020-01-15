Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.21% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SEA traded up C$0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$17.57. 49,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,489. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -84.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.73. Seabridge Gold has a 12 month low of C$14.74 and a 12 month high of C$21.98.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Carl Kraus sold 2,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total transaction of C$32,841.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$328,416.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

