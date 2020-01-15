Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

Shares of WTTR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,880. The stock has a market cap of $974.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,283,000 after buying an additional 605,650 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the second quarter worth $5,035,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 1,194.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 335,125 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 912.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 256,924 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,741,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

