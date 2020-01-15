Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 9 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Shaftesbury stock opened at GBX 904 ($11.89) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 927.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 878. Shaftesbury has a 52-week low of GBX 734 ($9.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06). The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHB. Barclays lowered Shaftesbury to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($12.04) target price (up previously from GBX 860 ($11.31)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 885 ($11.64) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Shaftesbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 877.63 ($11.54).

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Dividend History for Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit