Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 9 Per Share

Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Shaftesbury stock opened at GBX 904 ($11.89) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 927.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 878. Shaftesbury has a 52-week low of GBX 734 ($9.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06). The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHB. Barclays lowered Shaftesbury to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($12.04) target price (up previously from GBX 860 ($11.31)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 885 ($11.64) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Shaftesbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 877.63 ($11.54).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

