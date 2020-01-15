Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells $20,366,019.96 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shake Shack stock traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,463,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,148. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.10. Shake Shack Inc has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $105.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 22.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $3,718,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $836,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 615.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 141,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 4.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

