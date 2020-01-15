Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Short Interest Down 15.2% in December

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 40,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 48,199 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $872,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMED stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,930. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.23.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

