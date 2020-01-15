Shefa Yamim ATM (LON:SEFA) Trading Down 17.6%

Shefa Yamim ATM Ltd (LON:SEFA) shares dropped 17.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05), approximately 137,758 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).

The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

About Shefa Yamim ATM (LON:SEFA)

Shefa Yamim (A.T.M.) Ltd. operates as a precious stone exploration company in northern Israel. The company explores for sapphires, rubies, carmel sapphires, hibonites and large natural moissanite crystals, and diamonds, as well as gold deposits. It has interests in exploration and prospecting permits in the Kishon River catchment area of Haifa and Mt Carmel that covers a total area of approximately 614 square kilometers.

