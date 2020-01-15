Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $348.96.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, October 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock traded up $7.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $448.51. 1,631,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,197. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.33. Shopify has a twelve month low of $153.30 and a twelve month high of $453.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of -735.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.05 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. Analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

