Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick (LON:CWK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CWK. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price objective (up from GBX 3,300 ($43.41)) on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,150 ($41.44).

Shares of Cranswick stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,384 ($44.51). The company had a trading volume of 57,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,337. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,270.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,972.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 23.86. Cranswick has a 52 week low of GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,474 ($45.70).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

