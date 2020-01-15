Short Interest in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rises By 14.6%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,171.64.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after purchasing an additional 387,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,279 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,867.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,816.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,818.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $926.87 billion, a PE ratio of 93.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

