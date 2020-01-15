Short Interest in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Decreases By 8.8%

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,400 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 375,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 88.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter valued at $689,000. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRMT. ValuEngine cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.79. 57,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.96. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $67.61 and a 12 month high of $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.47 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

