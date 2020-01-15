Short Interest in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Decreases By 13.9%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 5,760,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several brokerages have commented on AMRX. Raymond James downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Swann cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Shares of AMRX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. 1,222,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,667. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $378.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 790.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,176.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12,036.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,120 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

