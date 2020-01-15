Short Interest in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Drops By 6.7%

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 116,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $142,066.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,577.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $74,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $818,415 in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,687. The company has a market cap of $599.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $47.77.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.19 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMRC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

