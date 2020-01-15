Short Interest in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Increases By 13.3%

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,310,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 24,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of COG stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.34. 4,972,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,779,761. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.49. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COG. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 37,033.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $99,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $765,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,150 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $43,843,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 701.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,710,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 34.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,738,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,102 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.