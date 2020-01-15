Short Interest in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) Decreases By 9.1%

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 866,500 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 952,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CETV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,810,000 after purchasing an additional 933,309 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Central European Media Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 1,382.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 411,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Central European Media Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 36.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 684,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 181,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CETV shares. ValuEngine cut Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

CETV stock remained flat at $$4.50 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 306,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.20. Central European Media Enterprises has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.85 million during the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 50.08% and a net margin of 17.97%.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

