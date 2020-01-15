Short Interest in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) Decreases By 9.1%

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 866,500 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 952,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CETV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,810,000 after purchasing an additional 933,309 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Central European Media Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 1,382.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 411,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Central European Media Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 36.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 684,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 181,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CETV shares. ValuEngine cut Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

CETV stock remained flat at $$4.50 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 306,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.20. Central European Media Enterprises has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.85 million during the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 50.08% and a net margin of 17.97%.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Central European Media Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central European Media Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit