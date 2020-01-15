Short Interest in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Rises By 8.9%

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,470,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 12,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 876,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.4 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CHKP stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.06. 16,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,656. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $104.06 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $490.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

