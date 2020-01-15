Short Interest in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Rises By 8.9%

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,470,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 12,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 876,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.4 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CHKP stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.06. 16,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,656. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $104.06 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $490.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.50.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
