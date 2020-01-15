Short Interest in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Declines By 16.1%

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 10,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CIEN stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Ciena has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIEN. ValuEngine upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Dougherty & Co raised their target price on Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $64,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,012 shares of company stock worth $5,362,588 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ciena by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,965,000 after buying an additional 215,427 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ciena by 1,791.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,396,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,184 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ciena by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,367,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,386,000 after purchasing an additional 621,927 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,706,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,362,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

