Short Interest in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Rises By 8.1%

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

CI traded up $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.25. The stock had a trading volume of 729,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,908. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cigna has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $212.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.18 and a 200-day moving average of $175.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.0% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

